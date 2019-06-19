Future Madison County Service Center will be home to multiple services currently at the courthouse

A $13 million building will be home to a number of services currently at the Madison County Courthouse.

The future Madison County Service Center will be two stories and be located off of North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue. It will take 18 months to complete.

WAAY 31 visited the site on Wednesday and learned one local business couldn't be happier. Some people call it an eye-sore, but soon it will be a staple in the community.

Shari White is a manager at a small car wash that will soon be located next to the service center.

"We've been in business for 20 years, so we've seen a lot of things come and go," White said.

The center will be the future home of the city tax assessor and collector's office, the license department, probate judge's office and voter registration office. These are all currently located in the Madison County Courthouse.

Chairman Dale Strong, who is overseeing this project, says the courthouse is getting too crowded. The future center will have more than 350 parking spots, solving one of the biggest problems.

According to the plans, more than 150 employees at the courthouse will be relocated to the new building once it is complete, making the courthouse more of a judicial building.

To White, the added foot traffic to the area is a perfect opportunity for her business.

"Just invaluable to us as a business, because again, it's going to bring us lots of new business, lots of new customers," she said.

The building is expected to be completed by the end of next year or early 2021. Construction is set to begin this fall.