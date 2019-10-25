Funeral set for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney abducted, killed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed.

News outlets report a service for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at a church in Birmingham. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as "Cupcake."

The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child's funeral and burial expenses. Organizers say any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says it's establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl's name to help in future child abductions.

According to 33/40, Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irish Brown appeared in court on Friday. The station reports at their arraignment hearing, the judge read warrants stating Kamille died by asphyxiation, which means she was deprived of oxygen, resulting in her death.

The suspects face the death penalty or life in prison, if convicted.