Funeral set for Hazel Green soldier killed in crash

A funeral will be held Monday for the Hazel Green man who died Oct. 6 crash.

Vincent Lee Baker, a 20-year-old Army private second class, will receive full military honors at his service.

Vincent was killed when the 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2012 Ford F-350 on Bobo Section Road five miles north of Hazel Green, Alabama State Troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his online obituary: “Vincent lived in Hazel Green for almost 18 of his 20 years. He grew up loving His God, Family, Friends sports and competition. He wrestled and played basketball and football. He participated in the Lads to leaders program for many years. He graduated from Hazel Green High School in 2017. He was currently and proudly serving in the United States army with the rank of private Second Class. Vincent loved, lived and left this world for Heaven Wide Open.”

