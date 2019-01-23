Clear
Funeral set for Alabama officer slain in Mobile

Tuder was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Police say Tuder was shot and killed Sunday.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: AP

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The funeral for an Alabama police officer who was slain in the line of duty is being planned in Mobile.

Officials say Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder will be remembered during a ceremony set for 11 a.m. Friday. A procession will follow, with burial at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Police say Tuder was shot and killed Sunday. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a news conference Tuesday the officer died after a struggle with 19-year-old Marco Antonio Perez, who is being held on a capital murder charge in the shooting.

Battiste says the 30-year-old Tuder was alone and was not wearing a bulletproof vest. He says the officer was undercover and trying to apprehend Perez in a series of breaking-and-entering cases.

Court records don't list an attorney for Perez.

