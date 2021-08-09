Funeral set for 10-year-old Tate Buening; family requests letters

The family of Tate Ethan Buening has set visitation and funeral services for the 10-year-old boy.

Kayla White, Tate’s mother, posted the funeral information online but has not said if services are open to the public.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory in Madison. A celebration of life and lantern release will follow at 7 p.m.

White has asked that any friends who want to write letters to Tate send them to tatebuening24@gmail.com.

They can be photos of handwritten letters or written in email.

White says she’d like to make a book of the letters, and some may be able to be sent up with the lanterns.

Tate was murdered by this father Friday in a murder-suicide in Harvest.

A GoFundMe for Kayla White has been set up by friends. White says she will use the money to help protect children and fight for change in the legal system and how it handles issues such as custody.