Funeral home remembers service for Nancy Stevens back in 2005

WAAY 31 talked with the funeral home who helped bury Nancy Stevens back in 2005, and they told us her funeral is one they’ll never forget, as a family buried their loved one with so many questions unanswered--until Tuesday.

“It was very devastating," said Reshonda Jackson. "That whole family was just devastated. It was so sad.”

Jackson works for the Jackson Memory Funeral Home and has helped with a lot of funerals; but she said the one for Nancy Stevens is one she’ll always remember.

“We do our best at Jackson Memory Funeral Home to make you feel a little more comfortable and at peace and everything like that, but when it’s something like that that happens, and it’s so tragic, there’s really not much peace you can get, especially with the unknown," Jackson said.

News that a self-professed serial killer admitted to strangling Stevens hits Jackson hard, and not just because her family helped with the funeral.

“I have personally known the Stevens family my whole life," Jackson said. "My dad grew up with the brothers. I have really been in their lives since I was a little girl, so I’ve known Nancy and she’s always been great to us.”

Jackson said she just hopes Stevens’ family can finally have some closure.

“After waiting so long and not knowing what in the world happened to your sister, your mom, things like that, it has to feel peaceful to actually know what happened." she said.

Jackson told WAAY 31 she still doesn’t understand why someone would kill Nancy Stevens, but she’s just glad her family finally knows who may have done it.