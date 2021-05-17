‘He was hilarious, he kept you laughing...:’ Friends, teammates mourn teen killed in Toney crash

Funeral arraignments have now been set for 13-year-old Taylor Clements, who died over the weekend.

Taylor was riding a dirt bike Saturday night when he was hit by a car off Browning Drive near Mt. Lebanon Road in Toney.

Community members from the Hazel Green Athletic Association, where Taylor played baseball, are finding ways to memorialize the teenager.

A family friend told WAAY 31 this has been a tough loss for the family and friends of Taylor. They say even though he was just 13, Taylor left a legacy that'll live on for a lifetime.

"I think there are just a lot of emotions everywhere right now," Krista Selby, a family friend said.

Selby's son was Taylor's best friend and teammate. She said her son witnessed the incident, which is making the loss of a friend even harder for him.

"He's facing it from a very different angle then say some of the friends from school," she said

But, Selby says Taylor's death is not how she chooses to remember him, and it's not how she wants others to, either.

"He was hilarious, he kept you laughing from the moment that you got into his presence until he left and then afterwards because you'd be talking about something Taylor did," Selby said.

Selby said she hopes Taylor is remembered years from now for his vibrant personality, sweet spirit and being a great friend and teammate.

"We just we want Taylor's memory to not be forgotten in a week, when the news dies down. We want him to be remembered for the rest of his life as someone who is sweet and kind and funny and just super fun to be around," she said.

The Hazel Green Athletic Association is renaming Field One after Taylor. A red balloon with Taylor's number currently is tied on top of the fence of that field. Selby says she's touched by the outpouring support neighboring communities have shown the family.

Taylor's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Hazel Green Funeral Home. A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the family during this time.