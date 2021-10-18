Funeral arrangements set for former Huntsville City Councilman Dr. Richard Showers

Funeral arrangements have been announced for groundbreaking former Huntsville City Councilman Dr. Richard Showers, who died Saturday at the age of 76.

Public viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelms Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdayat Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, both in Huntsville.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville with The Rev. Dr. O. Wendell Davis officiating.

Burial will be Friday at New Mount Marriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Lillian, AL.

Dr. Showers served was first elected to the city council in 1988 and served the city's first district for 28 years.

"Dr. Showers was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his district since first being elected to the Council in 1988," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. "His passion for serving others, diversifying Huntsville and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Showers' family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Huntsville the best it can be."

The city's Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center is named in his honor.

People at the center remembered Dr. Showers for always putting his community first.

"He was one of the pioneers, especially in this area for making it known that our people have needs, and our community has a deficit, and he wanted to ensure that those deficits were being met and fulfilled," said Angela Swain.

