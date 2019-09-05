Funeral arrangements set for 5 family members murdered in Elkmont

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for the five members of the Sisk Family who were murdered in their Elkmont home late Monday. (Read more here)
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy in the home confessed to shooting his father, stepmother and three siblings. Family members have identified him as Mason Sisk. Mason Sisk is listed as a surviving son and brother of the victims.
Limestone Chapel Funeral Home announced a combined funeral for John Wayne Sisk, 38; Mary Prater Sisk, 35; Grayson Kane Sisk, 6; Aurora “Rorrie” Grace Sisk, 4; and Colson Bain Sisk, 6 months.
Funeral services will be at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Church services will begin at noon. The burial will be private for family only.
The funeral announcements included details on the lives of the family members.
Mary Sisk “was kind, big-hearted, loved children and teaching. She lived for her husband and children.”
Grayson Sisk “attended school at Elkmont and graduated from Gurley kindergarten in May. He was fun loving, inquisitive and loved learning, mostly Science.”
Rorrie Sisk “was a princess. She was always quick witted and smarter than the boys.”
Colson Sisk “was a happy baby who always smiled.”
See more on the announcements, send flowers, and leave memories on the funeral home’s website here
