Funeral arrangements scheduled for slain Birmingham Police Sergeant

Wytasha Carter was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Funeral arrangements for the slain Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter were announced Tuesday. 

Carter, 44, was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham as he and an undercover officer confronted a pair of suspected car burglars.

A visitation will be held Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at Rideout's Trussville Chapel on Gadsden Highway. A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the BJCC in downtown Birmingham.

Alabama law enforcement agencies have taken to social media this week to express sorrow about Carter's death. Here are some of the posts:

Post by Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Post by Hartselle Police Department.

