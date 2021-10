Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died Saturday after being shot in the line of duty on Friday.

Private visitation for family and members of law enforcement only will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A public service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence.

A private graveside service, for family and members of law enforcement only, will follow.