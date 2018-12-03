Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fundraiser held to help Tennessee Valley families in need

Huntsville community members came together to raise money for the non-profit organization, the Academy for Learning and Character Development.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:42 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: Najahe Sherman

Huntsville community members came together to raise money for a local non-profit. The academy for Learning and Character Development provides low-cost childcare based on a family's ability to pay.

WAAY 31 Morning and Midday News Anchor Najahe Sherman emceed the event. It was the 22nd Annual Holiday in the Valley Benefit Concert featuring local bands, singers and dancers. There was also a raffle.

All proceeds go to the Academy for Learning and Character Development in Huntsville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events