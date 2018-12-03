Fundraiser held to help Tennessee Valley families in need

Huntsville community members came together to raise money for a local non-profit. The academy for Learning and Character Development provides low-cost childcare based on a family's ability to pay.

WAAY 31 Morning and Midday News Anchor Najahe Sherman emceed the event. It was the 22nd Annual Holiday in the Valley Benefit Concert featuring local bands, singers and dancers. There was also a raffle.

All proceeds go to the Academy for Learning and Character Development in Huntsville.