Fundraiser for 6th grader who died from cancer

The event is Saturday, November 17th at the Huntsville Marriott.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

This weekend, hundreds will gather to raise awareness about childhood cancer, while celebrating the life of Sydney Cunningham.

The 11-year-old was known as the little girl with the big smile and bigger heart.

According to the Sydney's H.O.P.E. Foundation website, Sydney was diagnosed with Accute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2016. She had just celebrated her 10th birthday. Sadly, almost two years later (1 year and 9 months), Sydney gained her angel wings.

Sydney, the youngest of three girls, loved life, Girl Scouts, her family and God. 

Impressed by the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Cunninghams started a nonprofit to help others. On Saturday, November 17th, you can help add to Sydney's legacy by participating in the kickoff event, "A Star-Studded Affair."

The foundation is raising money to provide scholarships to sick children and offer financial assistance to their families.

The red carpet affair will feature live music by Joi Tiffany, Cedric Draper and the Gang and Leonard Houston. It will be held at the Huntsville Marriott at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

For more information on Syndey's Hope Foundation, click HERE.

