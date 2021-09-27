Fundraiser aims to buy classroom books to honor Colbert County teacher, family killed in fire

A fundraiser set up on GoFundMe aims to preserve the memory of a Colbert County teacher.

Money raised will be used to buy books in honor of Jordan, Brandon and Marleigh Norris, according to the organizer.

All three died in a house fire Sept. 23 in Colbert County.

Jordan Hold Norris was a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School and formerly taught at Leighton Elementary School.

The fund says the money raised to buy books will be split between the two schools.

