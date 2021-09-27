Clear
Fundraiser aims to buy classroom books to honor Colbert County teacher, family killed in fire

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 3:23 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 4:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A fundraiser set up on GoFundMe aims to preserve the memory of a Colbert County teacher.

Money raised will be used to buy books in honor of Jordan, Brandon and Marleigh Norris, according to the organizer.

All three died in a house fire Sept. 23 in Colbert County.

Jordan Hold Norris was a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School and formerly taught at Leighton Elementary School.

The fund says the money raised to buy books will be split between the two schools.

Learn more about the fund here.

