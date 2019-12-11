Clear

Funding cut for Athens-Limestone Public Library

The Athens City Council cut $30,000 from its budget for the library at its meeting on Monday.

Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

The Athens - Limestone Public Library will have to get by with less money next year after the Athens City Council says financial issues led it to reduce funding

“I love the library," said Michael Malone, who lives in Athens.

Malone comes to the library to learn and listen to music.

"This is a very wonderful community here," he said.

He says he was hurt when he heard about the budget for the Athens - Limestone Public Library being cut.

"Disappointed, I’m kinda disappointed," he said.

Athens City Council President Harold Wales says the council decided to cut the budget from $130,000 the library received this year to $100,000 next year.

Wales says he is a strong supporter of the library, but that funding needed to be cut because the council is not satisfied with the financials for the library.

He also said he wants to send a message and wants the library to get its invoices in on time so the council has a clearer understanding of where the money is being spent.

People in the community say they hope this library can survive without the lost funds.

"Someone is just going to have to step up on the plate and do something about it," said Malone.

WAAY 31 did reach out to the director of the library for comment and was told she would not be in Wednesday.

This is not the first time this year the budget for the library has been cut.

In September of this year WAAY 31 reported the Limestone County Commission also cut $30,000 from its budget for the library.

