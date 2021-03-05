Fund set up for family that lost 4-year-old boy, unborn baby in Muscle Shoals crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a family that lost a 4-year-old boy and unborn baby in a crash in Muscle Shoals this week.

The crash, which involved five vehicles, happened Wednesday afternoon on 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue.

Anne Tidwell shared photos of her grandson, Weston, who was killed in the crash and a link set up to help with the family’s medical and funeral expenses.

Tidwell said Weston’s mother, Reagan Bumgart Dennis, was pregnant and lost the baby, Layla, when she was injured in the crash. She is in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital.

You can find the GoFundMe account set up to help the family here. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised almost $5,000.