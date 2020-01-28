Full-time Dock residents wanting a rescue boat at Jackson County Park

Full-time residents who dock at Jackson County Park say they want a rescue boat there 24/7.

"Our park needs a docked rescue boat here all the time. All the time. There is no question about that. If it’s not here, we’re going to have this situation again," said Julie Jackson, who lives on Dock A in Jackson County Park all year.

Jackson says she couldn’t believe anything like this would happen where she lives. She says she has lived here at Dock A for 5 years and has no plans to leave. She says her dock is now taking precautions including wanting the boat owners to display flags when they are home or away.

"Our park is small, it doesn’t matter if you are on A Dock or the transit dock or if you are on B Dock. We are all a family and this is just devastating," said Jackson.

She believe local fire and rescue agencies did all they could to save as many lives as they could but she plans on asking the county commission to dock a rescue boat 24/7 so if something like this does happen again they will be prepared.

"I don’t plan on leaving this spot. I love living here but it’s a priority now. This has happened, we have to have something," Jackson said.