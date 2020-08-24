Full Moon Bar-B-Que opening Huntsville location, hiring for 70 jobs

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is opening a new location in Huntsville that’s expected to create 70 new jobs.

The restaurant, which will open this fall, is located at 1009 Memorial Parkway.

“In addition to the standard dining area, the Huntsville restaurant includes a 60-person event space available for private gatherings as well as an overflow dining room to ensure customers are safely distanced within the COVID-19 parameters," a news release on Monday said.

If you’d like to apply, email your resume to jeff@ajlofoods.com. For more information about the restaurant, click here.