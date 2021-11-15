Ft Payne fire marshal investigating warehouse fire

The Ft Payne fire marshal is investigating a warehouse fire.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Railroad Avenue at 12:35 a.m. When they got there, they found a commercial building on fire.

It took crews two to three hours to get the flames under control. They stayed at the scene for several other hours to prevent any flare ups.

Ft Payne Public Works removed items from inside the warehouse—leaving a pile of burn clothing outside.

The fire marshal says their investigation will last several days.