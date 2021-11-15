Clear

Ft Payne fire marshal investigating warehouse fire

The fire will be under investigation for the next few days.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 6:39 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Ft Payne fire marshal is investigating a warehouse fire. 

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Railroad Avenue at 12:35 a.m. When they got there, they found a commercial building on fire. 

It took crews two to three hours to get the flames under control. They stayed at the scene for several other hours to prevent any flare ups. 

Ft Payne Public Works removed items from inside the warehouse—leaving a pile of burn clothing outside. 

The fire marshal says their investigation will last several days. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events