Frost threatens some locations Saturday morning

Lows will be dipping into the upper 30s for North Alabama, with lower 30s possible farther north and across higher elevations. As a result, a Frost Advisory will be in effect for Lincoln County from 1 AM to 8 AM Saturday. Temperatures can drop as low as 33°, so if you've already planted your garden, you'll need to cover your plants or bring what you can inside before bed.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it won't do much to warm us up. Highs will be in the lower 60s during the afternoon - nearly a whopping 20 degrees below average! By Saturday night, lows yet again drop into the upper 30s, putting more record lows in jeopardy. For reference, the record low in Huntsville for Saturday morning is 38°, set back in 1923. Our forecast low is 37°. For Sunday morning, the record is 36°, with the forecast at 38°.

The rest of Mother's Day (Sunday) shows some improvement. We keep the sunshine and temperatures warm a bit. They'll still be about 10 degrees below average, but highs climb to the 70° mark. Heading into next week, we'll have warmer temperatures by Wednesday with rain chances holding off until next Friday evening.