Frost Advisory tonight, sunny and a little warmer for Mother's Day

It may have been a little bit chilly today, but at least we had plenty of blue skies and sunshine for your Saturday! We'll see a brief warm up for Mother's Day Sunday, but it will take a few more days for us to warm back up to our normal temperatures for the month of May here in North Alabama. Mostly clear skies tonight with little to no wind will set the stage for a late season frost across the entire area tonight. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama from 1 AM to 8 AM tomorrow morning. Overnight lows in the upper 30s will lead to some frost developing, which could cause damage to sensitive plants and vegetation. With the growing season well underway, take extra care tonight to cover up any sensitive plants or perhaps bring them inside if possible.

Temperatures are much warmer for Mother's Day, but still well below normal for mid May. Highs will top out in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Clouds will build in from the northwest tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through North Alabama. This will be a dry cold front, but will reinforce another dose of cold air just in time for the new work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday drop back into the 60s. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday and Wednesday as a frontal boundary stalls over the area. A few spotty showers are possible both days, but many locations will remain dry. Temperatures begin to rebound by mid week, with highs back in the mid 80s by Thursday.