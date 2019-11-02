Frost Advisory tonight, staying sunny Sunday

Saturday was a spectacular fall day, even if it was just a little bit chilly. We actually warmed up into the low 60s here in Huntsville, although most areas remained in the upper 50s. Expect much of the same for Sunday, as we start off cold tomorrow morning before abundant sunshine warms us back up to near 60 once again during the afternoon.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for our north Alabama counties beginning at 1 AM tonight and continuing through 8 AM Sunday morning. This is a step below the Freeze Warning we have had the previous two nights. A widespread freeze is not anticipated tonight, as most spots will hover right around the freezing mark or just a degree or two above it. Nonetheless, frost is still likely to develop in most locations overnight, putting sensitive plants and vegetation at risk once again. Be sure to protect these plants or vegetation that might still be growing and also drain your outdoor water faucets or sprinklers to prevent pipes from bursting. Bring in any outdoor pets as well!

Sunday morning will be the last morning with near freezing temperatures for a few nights. Overnight lows "warm up" into the mid 30s Monday morning, then into the 40s for the middle of next week. Our high temperatures for the week ahead also rebound into the 60s. Our high temperatures will still remain anywhere between five to ten degrees below normal! Our next weather maker is slowly taking shape for the second half of the work week. Rain chances return late Wednesday night as our next system arrives from the west. Most areas will stay dry until Thursday. That is when we will start to see off and on showers that persist into Thursday night. A lingering shower is also possible Friday morning. We should be dry in time for the first round of high school playoff games Friday night.

This upcoming weather maker will bring another blast of cold air to north Alabama late week. We struggle to reach 50 degrees Friday with overnight lows back to near freezing by next weekend.