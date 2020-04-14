Frost Advisory tonight, another unseasonably cool day tomorrow

Although we had plenty of sunshine this afternoon, it has stayed very chilly for mid April standards. A persistent northerly wind has kept us in the upper 50s today, and this cold spell will last for another 36 hours or so. A Frost Advisory is in effect overnight tonight for all of North Alabama. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Lincoln County, TN. We will drop into the low to mid 30s tonight. Some rural areas could reach the freezing mark especially in Tennessee, but many will hover in the 33-35 degree range. These cold temperatures could damage or kill sensitive plants or vegetation. If you any sensitive plants or vegetation, be sure to either bring them inside or cover them up to protect them from the cold temperatures.

The sunshine is here to stay Wednesday, but so is the chill. Highs once again struggle into the low 60s. Another cold night is in store Wednesday night, before we start to see a warm up for the latter half of the week. Highs warm back up to the mid 70s Friday. Our next rain chances arrive this upcoming weekend. A few light showers are possible late Friday night and Saturday, followed by a more widespread chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals this weekend appear to be under one inch. There are still a handful of River Flood Warnings in effect as a result of last Sunday's severe storms and heavy rain, but no additional flooding issues are expected with our weekend rain chances.