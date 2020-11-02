Frost Advisory in effect, sunny Election Day

Besides the chilly start, Election Day looks fantastic! Tuesday begins a warming trend as highs climb into the mid 60s with sunny skies. By the end of the work week, we are back to near seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. By the upcoming weekend, we will actually be above normal in the mid 70s.

Outside of more clouds than sun Thursday, expect nearly wall to wall sunshine across North Alabama, rain chances stay very low the next seven days. Just a tiny chance that enough moisture from out of the south reaches North Alabama to allow for a for a few showers this weekend.

While all is quiet here at home, the tropics continue to stay active. Hurricane Eta is now the 28th named storm of this hurricane season, tying the record for most in a season set in 2005. Eta will make landfall as a Category 4 or possibly 5 hurricane overnight in central America. Eta brings significant rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras. While Eta will not cause any problems in the US the next 7 days it will reemerge into the Caribbean Sea around Thursday. It is not out of the realm of possibilities that is could drift towards the Gulf of Mexico by 7-10 days from now.