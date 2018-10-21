A Frost Advisory Has Been Issued For Monday Morning

We have seen sunny skies and chilly temperatures all day Sunday. We will continue to see the cold as we go into the overnight. This means as we continue to cool down early Monday morning temperatures will go into the mid 30s.

A frost advisory has been issued for Monday 3 a.m. to 8 a.m..

We have a set-up to see patchy frost in places and that will be harmful to sensitive outdoor vegetation. Be sure to protect your plants before you go to sleep Sunday night.

Temperatures warm back into the 60s Monday afternoon.