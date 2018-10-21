Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning

A Frost Advisory Has Been Issued For Monday Morning

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s and we will some patchy frost in areas. It could be harmful to outdoor vegetation.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Oct. 21, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

We have seen sunny skies and chilly temperatures all day Sunday. We will continue to see the cold as we go into the overnight. This means as we continue to cool down early Monday morning temperatures will go into the mid 30s. 

A frost advisory has been issued for Monday 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.. 

We have a set-up to see patchy frost in places and that will be harmful to sensitive outdoor vegetation. Be sure to protect your plants before you go to sleep Sunday night. 

Temperatures warm back into the 60s Monday afternoon. 

Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
