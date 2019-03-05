Frigid with another Freeze Warning

The cold air proved to be relentless on Monday. The official high temperature at Huntsville Intl. was 35°... that's 5° colder than the average overnight LOW at this point in the season! This morning, temperatures start in the lower 20s and wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s most of the day. Highs manage to reach the lower 40s under a sunny sky later today.

Tonight, with a completely clear sky and calm wind, lows will be capable of dropping to 20°. Outlying areas will likely drop to the upper teens. With an extended period of time with temperatures below freezing, it's important to remember to protect outdoor pipes, sensitive plants, and to bring your pets inside if possible. If HSV Intl. hits 20° as forecast, it will be the coldest temperature of the winter season.

As the wind shifts, temperatures moderate starting Thursday. Showers return Friday, then a round of rain and storms will swing through Saturday evening/night. Some stronger storms will be possible - an aspect of the forecast we will be watching closely in the coming days. Even behind the cold front on Monday, highs only drop from the upper 60s to lower 60s.