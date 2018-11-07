Friends remember woman killed in murder-suicide in Madison Co.

WAAY 31 is learning more about the woman who was shot and killed in front of her seven-year-old son on Friday.

According to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Sunshine Pauly was murdered by Neil Coffman, who then turned the gun on himself.

WAAY 31 talked with a family friend who is remembering Sunshine Pauly as she was laid to rest today, and she told us how the community is rallying behind Pauly's son after the heartbreaking incident.

“Oh man, it tore my world up. When I told my daughter, we were just like, ‘You can’t believe it, it’s not true.’ It tore us up. We fell to pieces," said Annette Prestidge. "It’s really hard—it’s hard on all of us.”

That was Prestidge’s first reaction when she heard Sunshine Pauly had been shot and killed at her own home and in front of her seven-year-old son, Scout.

Prestidge knew Pauly well as she was Scout’s baseball coach.

"You couldn’t have asked for a better mom for him. She was a real inspiration to all of us," Prestidge said. "If you needed something, she was there. If you needed to talk, she was there to listen.”

As Pauly was laid to rest on a rainy Wednesday, Prestidge told WAAY 31 she’s remembering the young mom for how well she lived up to her name "Sunshine."

“I couldn’t see her having an enemy in the world," Prestidge said.

And now, Prestidge says Pauly’s son—who watched his mom die—has an entire army of supporters behind him to help him make it on the difficult road ahead.

“We know it’s going to be very hard for him because his mama was there for everything, but I think, we as a community, and as a team from the miracle league, we’ve just got to support him, be there for him, love him. And that’s not hard to do," Prestidge said.