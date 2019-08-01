Friends remember woman killed in Decatur crash

27-year-old Malloree Teague died in a multi-car crash on Point Mallard Parkway Wednesday, near the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

It's the same place where another woman died just last month.

“She was the brightest sunshine you’ve ever seen," Kisha Ciak said. "She could light up a room the second she walked into it. It didn’t matter if you knew her or not, in two seconds, you fell in love with her.”

Kisha Ciak said she dated Malloree Teague for three years. She told WAAY 31 she still can't believe Malloree is gone, and she blames it on a freak summer storm.

“We’ve lost one of the world’s finest women," she said. "It was a downpour that kind of came out of nowhere.”

Kisha said she was in love with Malloree. She told us she met Malloree five years ago, and the two worked together at Texas Roadhouse in Decatur.

Their co-workers are now supporting Kisha, knowing the two had an inseparable bond.

“Anybody who knows Malloree knew me, and anybody who knows me knew Malloree," Kisha said.

Decatur Police told WAAY 31 that Malloree hydroplaned Wednesday and hit a car in oncoming traffic. She was then hit by a Morgan County District One truck.

Her death is the second to happen on this particular stretch of Point Mallard Parkway in just a month, and that’s why Kisha wants to see something done.

“That road is dangerous and you need to be careful," she said. "And changes need to be made, because you can get into oncoming traffic so easily.”

In the meantime, Kisha is holding onto her memories.

“She was the best," she said. "She was one-of-a-kind, and there’s never going to be another Malloree.”

Kisha said she knows Malloree is in a better place.

“I know that she is up there, just rejoicing with Jesus right now.”

Texas Roadhouse officials tell WAAY 31 they will help pay for Malloree's burial expenses.