Friends remember boy killed in Jackson County ATV accident

Family and friends gathered to remember and celebrate the life of a 12-year-old boy who died in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Friends told WAAY 31 the 12-year-old, Nate Roberts, was the funny kid in class and everyone misses him terribly.

WAAY 31 spent the day talking with Nate's friends who said he was taken too soon.

“Really nice kid. He was like everybody’s best friend," Tanner Rutherford said. "He was a class clown and stuff like that. He was just funny.”

Tanner Rutherford went to Hartselle Intermediate School with Nate Roberts. He told WAAY 31 school hasn't been the same since Saturday's tragic accident, when Nate's life was cut short.

“Nobody was really talking. They all had their heads down,' Tanner said. "Our teacher made us get in the floor and we talked about it, and everybody started tearing up and crying.”

Tanner told WAAY 31 he and his classmates shared some of their favorite stories about Nate and things he did and loved, like Civil Air Patrol.

“We were in CAP, for Civil Air Patrol, and he got his uniform. He was so excited and into it. Once he found out he got in it, he was so, so happy," Tanner said.

Tanner said Nate was buried in his Civil Air Patrol uniform and he thought that was perfect for him.

And although Wednesday was the last day of school for Nate’s classmates, Tanner believes they’ll take Nate’s memory into junior high with them next year.

“I hope that everybody remembers him in seventh grade and everybody keeps praying for his family and friends," he said. "It doesn’t matter how old we are or what grade we’re in, just still pray for them.”