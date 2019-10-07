Friends remember Sparkman High School senior killed in weekend wreck

Friends of a Sparkman High School senior who died in a weekend crash are still coming to grips with her death.

Lauren Wallace died early Sunday morning after the car she was riding in hit a culvert on Highway 72 near Huntsville.

"Anytime she would see any of our staff members or anybody, she would give you her hand like this and spin you around in a circle," said a friend, Alaura Gordon.

Friends and coworkers say they will remember 17-year-old Lauren Wallace by her smile and effervescent personality.

"Walking in the door, it's just different, because she wasn't standing there. She wasn't at the front desk with the biggest smile on her face," said Gordon.

Alaura Gordon has known Wallace since elementary school. They grew closer over the last few months.

She says Wallace kept busy as a senior at Sparkman High. She planned to go to the University of Alabama, and she worked two jobs outside of school.

Her life was cut short around 2:15 Sunday morning. She was the passenger in a Ford Focus when the car hit a culvert and flipped. She died there from her injuries, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

She leaves behind a senior class at Sparkman High that Gordon says is coming together in this tragic time. The senior class is planning a memorial for Wallace during halftime of their senior night game on November 1st. They're planning on wearing yellow, her favorite color.