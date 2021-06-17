Friends of the suspected gunman from the Mueller plant shooting grieve over his lost life

The Albertville community is grieving over the lives lost in Tuesday's shooting, including that of the suspected gunman.

Some close friends of the suspected shooter are struggling with their grief, as they mourn Andreas Horton while also condemning his actions. He took his own life after killing two people and wounding two others inside the Mueller plant, police said.

He grew up in the area, attending Albertville High School, regularly going to church, and later on working at the Mueller Water Products plant. That's why people in the tightknit community of Albertville are having a difficult time understanding what made him to do it.

"I was just like why, why, what possibly happened," says Lori Cardona.

Cardona, or "Big Mama' as Horton called her, has known Horton since he was a teenager.

"I called him 'mi hijo', which is son. He earned that title," says Cardona.

According to Cardona, he cared for his own family as well.

She says, "He was a hard worker, you know. He was a family man, very family oriented."

An employee who worked with Horton shared similar sentiments.

"He was always showing me pictures of his son and showing me how proud he was," explains Cody Windsor.

Cardona doesn't know what led to Horton's violent outburst, saying, "as far as anything that would indicate this horrific incident, nothing, nothing that I would know."

Adding that he was never a violent person before Tuesday's shooting inside the Mueller plant. She explains, "[I was] never imagining that this could happen or he would be the person to inflict injury on somebody else because it just wasn't him, that's not him."

But even after his actions, she will always call him son.

"He was not a monster, he was absolutely incredible. I'm proud even though he didn't come from my womb, I was always proud to call Andy my son," says Cardona, holding back tears.

She said she's disappointed with how people are treating Horton's family and friends on social media, saying his family shouldn't be blamed for his actions.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused Horton's violent outburst on Tuesday. Hopefully once they find a motive it will bring some clarity to Horton's friends and family.