Family, friends mourning Huntsville woman's death after fatal house fire

On Friday, friends of Jennifer Hollis are remembering her life after she died inside her home in a fire that broke out Thursday night at the corner of Stevens Avenue and Windham Street in Huntsville.

Hollis's family was at her home Friday and said they weren't ready to talk about the fire, but said Hollis owned the home and lived there for years. One her friends, Jessica Cummings, said she came running when she saw the house in flames.

"I didn't see her anywhere. I knew something wasn't right," Cummings said. "She would have been out here. She loved her house."

Friends of Hollis said they still can't believe she lost her life.

"It's heartbreaking. I just want to cry. I just know I'm not going to see her again," Cummings said. "It really hurts."

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said a woman called 911 saying her house was on fire Thursday night but can't confirm if the woman on the phone was in fact Hollis.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Huntsville police said there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was at the home besides Hollis when the fire started.

"I can't even imagine what was going through her head. She was by herself," Cummings said.