Friends help Greenhill community clean up after tornado

Friday, the sound of chainsaws could be heard on Turrentine Drive in Greenhill. The area was hit by an EF1 tornado on Wednesday, and it's now day two in the clean up efforts.

Friends and family members of people who live in Greenhill are working together to cut up tees and salvage what they can. Many churches came to help too, along with the Southern Baptist Disaster relief team.

"It’s just a lot it’s overwhelming," said Jared Putman, whose home and property have a lot of downed trees and damage.

About six of Putman's close friends and family members were on his Turrentine Drive property helping cut up trees.

"It means a lot it shows me how close my friends are to me," said Putman.

The EF1 tornado took layers off the roof of Putman's home, but the rain that followed caused the most damage.

"The East side of the house has got water damage inside the walls. Water damaged all my flooring. I don’t know if they will have to condemn it but they may have to," said Putman.

The shed that housed his boat, and his kids childhood mementos is gone. The cinder block walls now litter the ground.

"The babies Christmas stockings were in there there. They all had a scrapbook I have found pieces of it across the road," said Putman.

Putman and his family will be staying in a hotel room until they can get their house repaired or rebuild it.