Friends, family remember teen killed in crash in Limestone Co.

A community in Limestone County is remembering a teenage boy who died in a crash.

17-year-old Isaac Batrum crashed on East Limestone Road over the weekend near Copeland and Mystic Dawn Roads. His girlfriend was critically injured in the wreck.

Waay 31 talked with Batrum’s family and friends in Limestone County to learn more about the kind of person Isaac was.

“Isaac was a blessing to be around. He had an infectious smile and a huge heart. He was fun to be around," Dakota Rolin said. "You couldn’t be around him without ending up having a smile on your face."

Rolin said, although he wasn’t related to Isaac Batrum, he considered him a brother.

So, when he heard Isaac was killed in a crash, he couldn’t believe it.

“Initially, it was shock, but it pretty quickly turned into grief," Rolin said.

Isaac’s family tells me his girlfriend was also in the car. She survived and is now recovering at Huntsville Hospital.

“I’m very glad that she has pulled through. We’re going to continue to pray for her and continue to send positive thoughts and vibes and prayers their way," Rolin said.

And while Dakota Rolin and Isaac’s family are still trying to process what happened, he says he has a message for other young drivers.

“I would just like to encourage people who just recently got out on the road to be as careful as they can. Sometimes those accidents turn into a tragedy like this where someone loses their life, and you just can’t be too certain about what’s going to happen out there," Rolin said.

Isaac’s visitation will be held from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Monday and his funeral is set for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Both services will be held at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.

Isaac Batrum was set to graduate from Elkmont High School in May.