Friends, family mourning Ardmore woman found dead inside car in Pickens County

Friends and family of a woman who was found dead inside her car near the Mississippi-Alabama State Line shared more about her on Tuesday.

LaKresha Somerville was reported missing by her mother in Ardmore. Her estranged husband is accused of killing her and a 74-year-old man.

Fred Somerville is in jail facing multiple charges including abuse of a corpse. He's also facing charges for attempting to elude police after leading them on a chase in Aliceville, Alabama.

The American flag is flying at half-staff at the McDonald's in Ardmore where LaKresha worked in management. Family, friends and coworkers are mourning the loss of her.

Alona Tibbs, a lifelong friend, said she's in shock learning that her friend's husband is accused of killing her.

"It was here. It was at our front door. It's nervous. It's scary. It's heartbreaking. It's sad," she said.

Tibbs said she had many memories with LaKresha and their children were growing up to be friends as well.

"She made you feel good with the laughter she gave, 'cause you know she was just a good person. She never did anything wrong. She was a sweet girl," she said.

Tibbs said she knew that LaKresha was having problems with her estranged husband, Fred Somerville, but she never imagined he would do anything like this to her.

"Over the years, like I said, she was just crazy about him. We used to work together. She would always talk about him. She stood by his side, ups and downs, good and bad, pretty and ugly," she said.

Ardmore police said officers had recently trespassed Fred Somerville from her home and told him if he showed up again, he would go to jail.

Now, family and friends want to know why she was killed.

"Why? She didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve any of this. None of her family, her son, her friends. We are left trying to pick up the pieces and try to wrap our minds around this," she said.

Tibbs said they'll be leaning on each other as they mourn her loss.

"A great mom, a good sister, a great daughter. He took a jewel from us and our community. A lot of people are going to miss her. In the months, weeks, years to come, she is going to be missed," she said.

Fred Somerville is also accused of killing Bruce Cosman in the backyard of his home. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Cosman and Somerville did not know each other.