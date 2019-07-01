Friends, coworkers remember woman killed in Decatur wreck

Friends and coworkers are remembering a woman who died in a crash on a bad stretch of highway in Decatur.

Ramsey Williams was killed in a multi-car crash on Point Mallard Parkway last Tuesday morning.

Williams was on her way to work at Decatur Animal Care. That’s where WAAY 31 spoke with some of Ramsey's coworkers about how they’re coping with the loss.

“Ramsey was a presence," Kelly Griffith said. "She was fierce, but she was tender.”

That’s how veterinarian Kelly Griffith describes her friend, Ramsey Williams.

“She was a very hard worker, very likeable, very much a team player," Griffith said.

That team was made up of those at Decatur Animal Care, where Ramsey worked for five years and was a vet assistant.

“She loved Great Ryrenees dogs, she loved the big Great Danes," Griffith said. "Big ol’ sloppy kisses, she loved; and she didn’t hesitate to roll around on the floor with them.”

Ramsey was on her way to work last Tuesday when she was involved in a serious crash on Highway 67. She didn’t make it, and now the team she left at Decatur Animal Care is doing all they can to work without her.

“She would not want tears shed. That was one of her things," Griffith said. "At times when we would get emotional, she would say, ‘There is no crying at the vet.’”

Flowers now fill the vet’s office as clients have noticed Ramsey’s absence.

“They’re grieving just like we are, because of the loss," Griffith said.

Ramsey was a mother. Her coworkers say she had a very special bond with her eight-year-old son.

“She loved her little boy immensely," Griffith said. "We came to love him, too. He was very easily welcomed as part of the family.”

Now, those at Decatur Animal Care are asking the community to keep Ramsey’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

“We’ll see her again, but it doesn’t stop the hurt for those of us who are without her now," Griffith said. "So, prayers are of the utmost importance."

If you would like to make a donation in Ramsey's memory, you can go to either branch of Renasant Bank in Decatur and ask for the account, "Betty's Bag Memorial Fund."

This fund helps provide medical care to stray animals that are in need.

You can also bring cash or a check donation to the clinic where she worked, at 2505 Danville Road SW.