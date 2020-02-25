Friends and family remember victims of Dekalb Co. car crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of two young lives taken too soon.

Emily Denham and Cody Martin, two Jackson county natives, died in a car crash Monday.

Alabama State Troopers said it happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and DeKalb County 400 in DeKalb County.

They're still in shock over losing them.

"She was such a sweet and caring person," said Morgan Armstrong, Emily Denham’s cousin.

Family and friends of Emily met at a park in Section.

"Always coming here and watching the sunsets. That was her favorite thing to do," said Madison Armstrong, Emily Denham’s cousin.

Family and friends say Denham loved to make people laugh.

"She was someone you would always want to be around. She had a personality like no other. She always had a smile," said Dailey Hanenburg, a friend of Emily's.

"She was very goofy. Always coming up with something to do to make anyone laugh," said Madison Armstrong.

They say Emily and Cody were close.

"He was very caring. He was funny. Outgoing. He was a very good person," said Madison Armstrong said of Cody.

"Hit me like a ton of bricks. I just hit the ground and started crying and I still can’t believe she’s gone," said Hannah Armstrong, Emily Denham’s cousin.

Family and friends want people to never forget the two and maybe even watch a sunset in Emily's favorite spot if you ever get the chance.

Visitation for Emily Denham will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Visitation For Cody Martin will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery.