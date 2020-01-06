Friends and family remember man killed in Morgan County crash

People in Lacey's Spring are now talking about their friend and family members, Jason Ledbetter, who died in a car crash on Saturday in Morgan County.

Investigators say Ledbetter was driving on Highway 36 East near Talucah Road when his car crossed the center line and collided head on with another vehicle.

They say he crossed over the lane and struck a car with an adult and child. They were injured and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

"Jason was a good person to a lot of people. He was a friend to a lot of people. And you could tell that from the reaction that was felt by so many," says Corey Morrow, Ledbetter's cousin.

Dianne Delarosa is a close family friend of Ledbetter. She tells WAAY 31 she was shocked when she heard the news.

"Most of this community is his family and I know they're taking it really hard and I feel so sorry for his mother," says Delarosa.

Morrow and Delarosa remember Jason Ledbetter for his kindness.

"Everybody that had anything to do with jason as far as I can remember..There were times I would call Jason for help and he helped me anytime," he says.

Delarosa recalls the moment she learned about Jason’s death on Saturday.

"I was actually headed to church on Saturday night and i seen it. I turned down on Mac Brown and I seen lights and stuff down this way and I wondered what's going on and then when they dismissed church they said who passed away and my heart just went out to his mom," she says.

Morrow told me before the accident, Ledbetter was having problems with his steering wheel.

"That could have played a part in the accident obviously and maybe it did," he says.

We’re working to learn more about the conditions of the child and adult air lifted to Huntsville Hospital.