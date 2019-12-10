Friends and family prepare to say goodbye to fallen Huntsville police officer

On Tuesday, STAC Agent Billy Clardy III's friends, family and the community will walk through the doors of Mayfair Church of Christ and say their final goodbyes to a man who touched the lives of many across not only the city of Huntsville but several parts of North Alabama.

Ever since Officer Clardy III was killed on Friday, many people who knew him have spent time sharing their memories of him. The loss of Clardy has been tough for the community as a whole as many people crossed paths with Clardy at one time or another.

He's remembered for helping the community anyway he could. They say he took to protect and serve to heart and he truly was a servant to the community.

We talked to members from the Huntsville Community Watch. One man told us that Clardy really cared about the community and wanted to make it a better place.

"Every time he saw me at the National Night Out, or a picnic, or a Halloween party or something like this, he'd say, 'How's your neighborhood doing? Everything OK over there, you know?' And he was really concerned," said Ron Robinson of the Huntsville Community Watch.

Clardy not only left an impression on the community, but on those he worked with as well. They said he always had their backs and was always teaching them anything they didn't know so they could always be the best they could be.

"He took us under his wing like a big brother and made sure that all of us always did things the right way," said a community resource officer, Steven Graham.

The public viewing for Clardy starts at 12 p.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m.