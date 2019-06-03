Friend remembers woman killed after house fire in Hartselle

We’re hearing from a heartbroken friend after a Hartselle woman lost her life in a house fire.

Staci Collette passed away on Sunday. She was injured when her mobile home on Nethery Road caught fire last week.

WAAY 31 spent the day talking with one of Collette’s closest friends about her loss.

“It doesn’t seem real to me," Ruth Rogers said. "I didn’t understand. We never understand.”

That was Ruth Rogers’ reaction when she learned her best friend, Staci Collette, passed away Sunday after her home was destroyed in a fire on Thursday.

Two Hartselle firefighters entered the home and were able to find Collette. First responders performed CPR and she was transported to a hospital in Birmingham.

“Staci was truly amazing," Rogers said. "And I just thank God that she was put in my path for a reason.”

Rogers and Collette were best friends for eight years. In fact, they even lived together for a while, and Rogers told WAAY 31 she considered Collette more of a sister than a friend.

“Outgoing, crazy, spunky personality. That voice. That smile," she said. "If I needed help today, Staci would be there.”

Now, as Rogers recounts some of her fondest memories with Collette, she said it’s really hard; but she’s keeping one thing in mind.

“God has a plan for Staci and we’re not sure what it is--whether it’s to watch over us or to drive us crazy--but God has something better for her, and Staci would want us to rejoice, because she is at home.”

And, in the meantime, Rogers has some advice for others.

“Love your loved ones," she said. "Because you don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Morgan County deputies said in a post on social media that Collette's family reached out to send a huge "thank you" to all of the first responders that helped with the fire.