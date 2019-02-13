Friend remembers teen killed after being hit by RV in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 is learning more about the 19-year-old who was hit and killed by an RV over the weekend.

The accident happened on the Highway 31 causeway in the Decatur-annexed area of Limestone County.

Decatur Police have identified the victim as Glen Stout.

WAAY 31 spoke with one of Glen’s close friends and learned how he’s remembering Glen.

“'I’m here for you, man. I’ve got you. Whatever you need, I’m always here.' And the first thing he said was, ‘Well, I need a haircut.’”

That was one of the last conversations Stevo Thomas had with his close friend and god son, Glen Stout, just days before Glen was killed.

“Every day, we talked. That’s my little bro," Stevo said. "Glen was my family, he was my son, he was everything to me. I would’ve given him the clothes off my back. I would’ve given him anything.”

So, Stevo couldn't believe it when he learned Glen was hit by an RV 's side mirror, causing him to fall over a guard rail and hit some rocks. Glen died from his injuries.

“Now, it’s like everything has just stopped. I’m not going to hear from him anymore and it’s just hard," Stevo said. "I’m not going to hear from him. I can’t even believe that he’s gone.”

But Stevo says he’ll remember Glen for all the times he made him laugh and smile.

“He was so funny. He was a character. He was a good guy. Very talkative—he would talk your head off your shoulders, but that’s just him. He had a very bubbly personality," Stevo said.

And, after this tragedy, Stevo has a message for others.

“Stop taking your family for granted," he said. "Love on one another and tell each other you love each other every day.”