Family, friends mourning Madison man murdered in home

WAAY 31 is hearing from a friend of Luke Pratt, 21, who was killed in Madison. Pratt died Monday morning during a violent situation at a home.

Police have charged Hunter Moore, 18, with capital murder and other crimes. The Madison Police Department is staying tight-lipped about how Luke Pratt died and said it's still a very active investigation.

Pratt's friend, Russ Conaway, is still in shock and wants to know more about what happened. He said he last saw his friend about a week ago. He was in disbelief when he learned Pratt died Monday morning.

"I was absolutely devastated. He was gone in a flash. I didn't want to believe it," he said.

Conaway said he used to work with Pratt.

"I was his boss. We hit it off then. He trained well. Every time we worked together, he made me laugh," he said.

Now, an 18-year-old is charged with his friend's death, something Conaway said he thinks could have been prevented.

"Being young, we have all been there. We don't think about what's happening or what our consequences will be, until after the fact or during the fact. I'm pretty sure if he would have stopped or reconsidered a couple of things, it would be different or we would still have Luke here today," he said.

Madison police haven't released how Pratt died, but investigators say Moore shot another person inside the home who survived. More arrests could come.

"Rest assured, we are going to identify additional suspects if they exist, and we are going to do our due diligence. We're going to find all the information we need on them, and we are going to bring them to justice as well," said Captain John Stringer with Madison police.

Now, Pratt's friend hopes, if anyone else was involved, they're caught.

"Please turn yourself in. Please give us insight to what happened, what the motive was, so we can get justice for Luke, so he can rest in peace," he said.

Madison police said the victim and suspect knew each other, but they haven't said how. As of Monday afternoon, it's unknown when Moore will be in court for the case.