'I'm going to miss you:' Friend remembers Madison County man who died in motorcycle accident

WAAY 31 learned more on Tuesday about the man who died in a motorcycle accident in Madison County.

The wreck happened along Butler Road around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and involved two other vehicles. Thirty-year-old Jonathan Dewayne Cree died later that night from his injuries.

"I need him right about now to work on my limo, but he's not here," Shawn Taylor, Cree's friend, said.

Taylor says at first, Jonathan Cree was just his mechanic, but the two eventually became like brothers.

"He was an honest person, truthful. He said he'll be there...may get a little sidetracked sometimes, he might be four hours late, but he's coming," he said.

Taylor says Cree enjoyed riding his motorcycle, so he was in complete shock to hear his friend was killed in a motorcycle accident.

In 2018, there were 83 motorcycle-involved fatalities in Alabama. The state says it doesn't have the numbers yet for 2019, but says the number of accidents usually correlates with the number of motorcyclists on the roads.

Taylor says he just wants people to drive carefully.

"Be careful watching motorcyclists, because in the blink of an eye, you can hit one," he said. "I used to have one and people don't pay no mind to them."

Taylor says if he could tell his friend anything, it would be, "Jonathan, I'm going to miss you. I love you."

As of Tuesday, troopers are still investigating the crash. Taylor said Cree leaves behind his girlfriend and two children.