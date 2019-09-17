Clear

'I'm going to miss you:' Friend remembers Madison County man who died in motorcycle accident

Jonathan Dewayne Cree died in a motorcycle accident on Thursday.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

WAAY 31 learned more on Tuesday about the man who died in a motorcycle accident in Madison County.

The wreck happened along Butler Road around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and involved two other vehicles. Thirty-year-old Jonathan Dewayne Cree died later that night from his injuries.

"I need him right about now to work on my limo, but he's not here," Shawn Taylor, Cree's friend, said.

Taylor says at first, Jonathan Cree was just his mechanic, but the two eventually became like brothers.

"He was an honest person, truthful. He said he'll be there...may get a little sidetracked sometimes, he might be four hours late, but he's coming," he said.

Taylor says Cree enjoyed riding his motorcycle, so he was in complete shock to hear his friend was killed in a motorcycle accident.

In 2018, there were 83 motorcycle-involved fatalities in Alabama. The state says it doesn't have the numbers yet for 2019, but says the number of accidents usually correlates with the number of motorcyclists on the roads.

Taylor says he just wants people to drive carefully.

"Be careful watching motorcyclists, because in the blink of an eye, you can hit one," he said. "I used to have one and people don't pay no mind to them."

Taylor says if he could tell his friend anything, it would be, "Jonathan, I'm going to miss you. I love you."

As of Tuesday, troopers are still investigating the crash. Taylor said Cree leaves behind his girlfriend and two children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events