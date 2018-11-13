Friend raising money for teen recovering from fatal crash in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 has learned more about a teenager who was involved in a deadly crash.

The crash killed 17-year-old Isaac Batrum and put his girlfriend, Montana Worley, in the hospital. It happened on East Limestone Road, near Copeland Road and Mystic Dawn Road.

WAAY 31 talked with Montana’s best friend and learned how she’s doing after the wreck.

Montana's friend just got back from spending the night in Birmingham to be with Montana, who is not only suffering from several broken bones, but also a broken heart.

“She’s just a sweet person all around and she’s like the kind of friend that I would want anybody to have," Montana Crowe said.

Montana Crowe and Montana Worley share more than just a name--they share a true friendship.

“We clicked the first time we hung out and we were always together every weekend," Crowe said.

That's why Crowe wants to help raise money for her friend after she was involved in a crash that killed her boyfriend and that will keep her in the hospital for a while as she’s not expected to be able to walk for at least four months.

“I just couldn’t imagine being in her shoes," Crowe said. "It sucks from this point of view. I can’t imagine.”

This isn’t the first battle Montana Worley has had to fight. She was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2015 and completed treatment in September of 2017.

“Mentally, I feel like it’s worse than it is physically for her because of everything she’s been through. You know, having to battle cancer and then this. It’s just not easy for her," Crowe said.

Crowe told WAAY 31 Worley has to go through extensive therapy that her insurance won’t cover, so she’s asking the community to help.

“Just keep praying for Montana and praying for their families," Crowe said. "They’ve got a long road ahead of them.”

If you'd like to donate money for Montana, click here or here.