Friend collects leftover pieces of crash after a Meridianville man died in a motorcycle wreck

A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a car.

Huntsville Police say an Alabama A&M student was pulling onto the road and pulled in front of the biker. The crash happened

at around 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Meridian Street and Chase Road. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash and say speed might have been a factor. So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Family and friends say they're heartsick to hear 50-year-old John Maynard from Meridianville died in that wreck.

"He's just a good guy. He took in people that needed him and his family is going through so much right now. I can't believe this happened to him," a friend of Maynard Steven Moreno said. "You hear stories all the time, and you never think it would happened to your buddy."

He and John Maynard went out for their first bike ride together Friday and had stopped to grab a bite to eat before they headed back home.

"I told him to ride safe and see you later," Moreno said.

Saturday morning, Moreno got a call that Maynard didn't make it home. So, he stopped by the intersection where it happened.

"My first thought was let me go over there and see if i can make out what happened, and you can see I found some of the bike parts that I'm going to take with me."

Those pieces were what was left from Friday night's deadly crash.

"It was very shocking. It was just so unreal," Moreno said.

Moreno says Maynard was the only one who supported him after he got his bike last week. Maynard even gave him an extra jacket to make sure he was safe.

"I wear a large and he gave me a 3XL," Moreno chuckled. "He didn't care what it looked it like. He just wanted me to be safe."

Though he's gotten calls for him to sell his bike, Moreno says he doesn't think he will.

"The first phone call I got was 'Steven, you need to sell you bike.' I don't know if John would want me to do that," Moreno said.

Now, he has this message for other drivers.

"John was a family man. He has kids and a wife at home, and he never made it home last night," Moreno said. "I don't know the story behind the situation, but there was a car involved. So, please be aware of motorcyclists last night."

Moreno told WAAY 31 that Maynard was a good guy who always had a smile on his face. He also said Maynard was a vet who was currently working at DJ's Pizza. That store is closed today because of this unexpected death.