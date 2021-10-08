Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Friday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' to air at 12:36 a.m. on WAAY 31

Today's episode did not air at its regular time due to WAAY's coverage of the funeral of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 3:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Set your DVR, "Jeopardy!" is re-airing tonight at 12:36 a.m.

Today's episode did not air at its regular time due to WAAY's coverage of the funeral of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

New episodes regularly air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events