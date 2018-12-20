Friday starts rainy, drying begins

Rain Fades Friday

Our rainy Thursday will be followed by a rainy start to Friday. By noon, rain will be fading from west to east. The last of it will end around Sand Mountain between 4 PM and 6 PM Friday. Freezing levels look high enough that snow is unlikely except on some of the higher hilltops in Northeast Alabama. Even there, moisture will be exiting. If a change to or mix with snow happens, it will fall only briefly.

Friday Cools As Rain Ends

Temperatures on Friday will be the opposite of what we usually experience. The high of about 46 will likely happen before sunrise. Temperatures will drop as the rain ends. The low temperature of 33 will happen Friday evening, so the day will gradually grow colder. A light freeze is likely Saturday morning.

Weather This Weekend

Saturday will be dry. Another cold front will mean another round of rain on Sunday.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Weather

Christmas Eve will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will range from lower 30s in the morning to lower 50s in the afternoon. Christmas Day could take a rainy turn as another cold front approaches from the west. It's still possible for the timing to shift to a later arrival, but another storm system late next week will bring an increase in rain. That system will arrive on Thursday.

The overall pattern seems to favor above-normal temperatures for the final days on 2018 and possible for the start of 2019. Long-range indicators are pointing at a January that could take a bitterly cold turn. We will be monitoring that potential over the next few weeks.