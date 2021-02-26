Friday begins an extended wet pattern for North Alabama

Steady moderate to heavy rain has arrived in North Alabama. This first batch of rainfall is just the start of an extended wet pattern. Expect several rounds similar to today through the middle of next week.

There is a thunderstorm threat this afternoon through early Saturday but the severe threat remains very low to unlikely for North Alabama. Keep in mind non-severe thunderstorms can still produce gusty winds, dangerous/deadly cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain.

By Saturday afternoon and evening we'll see a bit of a break in the rain. This means isolated to scattered shower activity rather than the widespread steady rain we're seeing today.

The next wave of rain sets in through the second half of Sunday into Monday. We could see some flooding issues depending on how saturated we are after the first round of rain Friday. Right now, we are just expecting some stream rises but nothing substantial since area waterways will be able to handle the increased flow. This second wave of rain will bring an additional 1 to 2+ inches to North Alabama. In total, we're expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain with localized amounts closer to 5 inches possible.