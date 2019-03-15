Friday at 6: You’re tasting North Alabama when you sip Jack Daniel’s whiskey

WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer recently got a rare look inside the Jack Daniel Cooperage in Trinity.
Join us Friday at 6 to learn how what happens there plays a “magical” role in how the whiskey looks and tastes and meet some of your neighbors who are responsible for it.
