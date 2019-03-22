Every man who walked on the moon got there on top of a Saturn V rocket that Werner Von Braun and his team developed at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
A replica sits outside the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and the years have taken a toll on it.
But with the 50th anniversary of the rocket’s most historic mission coming up, our local replica is getting a fresh look.
Tune in at 6 p.m. Friday to learn more about the painstaking, meticulous work involved.
- Friday at 6: A reminder of Huntsville’s role in man’s journey to the moon gets a fresh look
